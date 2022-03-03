Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 361 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. FMR LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 27.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,362,000 after purchasing an additional 136,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.86.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $130.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.41 and a 1 year high of $182.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

