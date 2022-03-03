Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 4,318 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 157.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 91,702 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 940,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 150,245 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,175,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESRT. KeyCorp cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

ESRT opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

