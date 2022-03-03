Michel Dahan Sells 6,555 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) COO Michel Dahan sold 6,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $14,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $428.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 142.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

AKBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

About Akebia Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.