Michel Dahan Sells 6,555 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) COO Michel Dahan sold 6,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $14,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $428.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54.
Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 142.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.
AKBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.
