Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130,187 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $5,990,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 103,897.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 42,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $69.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.51.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,976 shares of company stock valued at $12,032,503 over the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

