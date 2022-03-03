Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Short Interest Up 489.4% in February

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,400 shares, an increase of 489.4% from the January 31st total of 43,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Shares of MIST stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $145.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 3.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.
About Milestone Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST)
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.