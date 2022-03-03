Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Short Interest Up 489.4% in February

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,400 shares, an increase of 489.4% from the January 31st total of 43,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of MIST stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $145.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 3.45.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 13,063.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.