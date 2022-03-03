Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML – Get Rating) were up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.06 and last traded at C$4.04. Approximately 832,799 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 798,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.96.
The company has a current ratio of 38.93, a quick ratio of 38.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$395.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.24.
Millennial Lithium Company Profile (CVE:ML)
