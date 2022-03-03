Millennium Management LLC Acquires 50,850 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,850 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $8,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AOSL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,254.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 82.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.5% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $316,804.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $145,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $744,791. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.49. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

AOSL has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.