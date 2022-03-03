Millennium Management LLC Purchases 32,821 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Ingles Markets worth $7,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMKTA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,693,000 after purchasing an additional 80,074 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP grew its position in Ingles Markets by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 141,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 29,208 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ingles Markets by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 26,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Ingles Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

IMKTA opened at $84.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.84%.

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

