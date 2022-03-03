Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) by 113.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.47% of Chinook Therapeutics worth $8,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 712.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134,625 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 37.6% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 64,179 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 688,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $12.78 on Thursday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $576.03 million and a P/E ratio of -3.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KDNY. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,609,630 shares of company stock valued at $25,724,761. 29.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

