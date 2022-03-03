Millennium Management LLC Sells 92,079 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 92,079 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Werner Enterprises worth $8,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 104,315.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 27,122 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 38.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,544,000 after acquiring an additional 41,576 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 954,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,500,000 after buying an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.65.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WERN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

