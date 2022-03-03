Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.82

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.82 and last traded at $21.82, with a volume of 1764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

Separately, New Street Research raised Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 643,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,294,000 after acquiring an additional 43,720 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 99,200 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 169,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 2,757.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 67,860 shares in the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.