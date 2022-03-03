Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.82

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.82 and last traded at $21.82, with a volume of 1764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.
Separately, New Street Research raised Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.14.
About Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)
Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
