Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Lowered to $118.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $118.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MRTX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $89.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.53. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $81.54 and a fifty-two week high of $200.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.08.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. The business’s revenue was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $6,287,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $171,203.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,180 shares of company stock worth $8,305,607. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.