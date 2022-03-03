Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Trading 16.2% Higher This Week

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $6.60 million and $553,418.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $76.98 or 0.00176301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00042322 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,914.27 or 0.06674668 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,573.77 or 0.99798804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00046707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00046829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 85,689 coins. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

