Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Short Interest Update

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the January 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Mitie Group stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 57,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,529. Mitie Group has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $4.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.0188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.57%.

Mitie Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.