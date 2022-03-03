Mizuho Cuts Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $41.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

SAGE stock opened at $36.12 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $84.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.93.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,258.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

