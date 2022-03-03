MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 16.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,626,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391,372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 48.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133,586 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 108.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,356,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627,708 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,143,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $691,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth approximately $25,962,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of ET opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 80,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 33,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

