MML Investors Services LLC Makes New $424,000 Investment in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its position in Global-e Online by 94.8% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,076,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,299,000 after buying an additional 523,971 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter worth about $464,000. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter worth about $18,635,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter worth about $1,014,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter worth about $28,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.78.

Shares of GLBE opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.28. Global-e Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a PE ratio of -56.91.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Global-e Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

