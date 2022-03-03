MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 29,031 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,031 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 76,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 16,083 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 30,153 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Several research analysts have commented on LYG shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.