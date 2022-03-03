MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 95 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPD. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth $26,930,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 514,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,171,000 after purchasing an additional 140,092 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 454,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,009,000 after purchasing an additional 111,324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $106.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.40. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.02 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,262 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

