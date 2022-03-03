Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.50.
MHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th.
In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Mohawk Industries stock opened at $142.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $131.86 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.44.
Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Mohawk Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mohawk Industries (MHK)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.