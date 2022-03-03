Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.50.

MHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 90.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $142.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $131.86 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.44.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.