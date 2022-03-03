Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moleculin Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.77.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)
