Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moleculin Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 62,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 579,025 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

