Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Increases Dividend to €0.45 Per Share

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of €0.45 ($0.51) per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

MNDI stock opened at GBX 1,482.50 ($19.89) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £7.20 billion and a PE ratio of 14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,837.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,857.55. Mondi has a one year low of GBX 1,427 ($19.15) and a one year high of GBX 2,088 ($28.02).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,127.50 ($28.55).

In other Mondi news, insider Sue Clark purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,785 ($23.95) per share, for a total transaction of £71,400 ($95,800.35).

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

