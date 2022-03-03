MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.94.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $381.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.36. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $15,128,044.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $1,230,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,864 shares of company stock valued at $76,934,577. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in MongoDB by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,838,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 179,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,736,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in MongoDB by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in MongoDB by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

