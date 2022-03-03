Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of MNRO opened at $46.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average of $56.11. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. Monro has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Monro will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Monro by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Monro by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Monro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Monro by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

