Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 713 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

DAL stock opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.57 and a beta of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average of $40.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.53) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

