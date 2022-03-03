Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Shares in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 73,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in James River Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in James River Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in James River Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in James River Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

JRVR has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, James River Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

JRVR opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $764.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.02.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. James River Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is -23.12%.

About James River Group (Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.