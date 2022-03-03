Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 359,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,604,000 after purchasing an additional 63,186 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,244,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY opened at $124.41 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.85 and a one year high of $128.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.