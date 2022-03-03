Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WTRG stock opened at $47.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.11 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average is $48.40.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.64%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

