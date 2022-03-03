Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 403 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 196,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $221.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $194.11 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.86 and its 200-day moving average is $231.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

