Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $726,000 Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,932 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AROC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archrock by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Archrock by 457.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

AROC stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $10.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Archrock had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 5.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 305.28%.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

