Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXTA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

