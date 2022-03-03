Morgan Stanley Acquires 32,823 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,823 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of John Bean Technologies worth $22,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter worth $7,171,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 114.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,397,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $112.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.35. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $177.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.19). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.84%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $44,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock worth $162,102 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

JBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

