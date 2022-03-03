Morgan Stanley Boosts Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target to $42.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.57% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE JXN traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.11. 9,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,436. Jackson Financial has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.33.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 23.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JXN. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

