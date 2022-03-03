Morgan Stanley Buys 230,120 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,259,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Nokia worth $23,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia by 13.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nokia by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nokia by 2.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Nokia by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 59,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia Co. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

