Morgan Stanley Cuts ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Price Target to €43.40

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €44.00 ($49.44) to €43.40 ($48.76) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on ASR Nederland from €44.40 ($49.89) to €47.80 ($53.71) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group downgraded ASR Nederland from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

ASRRF stock opened at $31.87 on Monday. ASR Nederland has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average is $31.87.

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

