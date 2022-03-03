Morgan Stanley Cuts Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Price Target to $13.50

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NRDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Nerdwallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nerdwallet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.07.

NRDS stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75. Nerdwallet has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $34.44.

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that Nerdwallet will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRDS. Innovius Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,006,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,099,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,622,000. Rit Capital Partners PLC purchased a new position in shares of Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,888,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,171,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

