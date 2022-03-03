Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.92% of Anika Therapeutics worth $24,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 92,860.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $32.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.83 million, a P/E ratio of -80.22, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.14. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.90.

About Anika Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.