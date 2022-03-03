Morgan Stanley Has $23.52 Million Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,239 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Avantor worth $23,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the third quarter worth $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 53.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 33.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 59.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $34.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,901. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

