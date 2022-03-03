Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 817,747 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 62,099 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of 3D Systems worth $22,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 728.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,989,142 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $54,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,916 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 724.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,987,491 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $54,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,471 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 732,037 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $20,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,051 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $27,542,000 after purchasing an additional 304,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,845 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 43,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other 3D Systems news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $126,054.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,326 shares of company stock valued at $483,432 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DDD opened at $17.01 on Thursday. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 52.31%. The company had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

