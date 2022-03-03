Morgan Stanley Lowers Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $84.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JCI. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

NYSE:JCI opened at $64.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.50 and a 200-day moving average of $73.92. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $55.83 and a one year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,716 shares of company stock worth $5,499,509. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,916 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,951,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,200,000 after acquiring an additional 746,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,626,000 after acquiring an additional 543,571 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,628,000 after acquiring an additional 143,982 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

