Morgan Stanley Purchases 417,015 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) by 120.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,015 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.59% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $23,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,593,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,957,000 after acquiring an additional 290,159 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,148,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,655,000 after acquiring an additional 177,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after acquiring an additional 162,516 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 119,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $606.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.93. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $43.26.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RAPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $56,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $85,159.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,942 shares of company stock valued at $551,537 in the last ninety days. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

