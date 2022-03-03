Morgan Stanley Purchases 60,330 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of RenaissanceRe worth $22,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth $4,280,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 47,375 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth $18,174,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 290,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

NYSE:RNR opened at $149.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.21. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 0.55. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $137.66 and a 52-week high of $175.12.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -88.89%.

RNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

About RenaissanceRe (Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.