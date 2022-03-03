Morgan Stanley Trims Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price to $460.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $535.00 to $460.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $642.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $488.88.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $10.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $412.39. 2,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,315. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $468.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.35.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.03). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

