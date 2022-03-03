Morgan Stanley Upgrades GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) to “Overweight”

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $72.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.06.

GlobalFoundries stock opened at $59.60 on Thursday. GlobalFoundries has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.18.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GlobalFoundries will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

