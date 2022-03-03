Murphy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,100 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,190 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,014,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,662,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,292 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $68.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.63. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

