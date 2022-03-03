Murphy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,113 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,150,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 774,352 shares of company stock valued at $215,354,931. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.08.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $241.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $602.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

