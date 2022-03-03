Murphy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $27,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $30,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $77.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

