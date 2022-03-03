Murphy Capital Management Inc. Invests $219,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,321,000 after buying an additional 774,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,361,000 after buying an additional 490,211 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 203.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 374,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,333,000 after purchasing an additional 250,932 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 73.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,725,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,811,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,221,000 after purchasing an additional 112,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.58 and a 1 year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $2,161,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,966 shares of company stock worth $5,368,185 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.