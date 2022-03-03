Murphy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $89.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.85. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $81.71 and a 12-month high of $149.24.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

