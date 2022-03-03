Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NTRA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.45.

Natera stock opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.24. Natera has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.93%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natera will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $39,897.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $434,744.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,246 shares of company stock valued at $6,489,361 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Natera by 2,870.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 43,165 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Natera by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,778 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Natera by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

